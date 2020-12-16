Did You Know That You Can Deice Your Windshield With A Potato?

The colder and wetter weather is coming. With that also comes ice. Here's a quick and easy trick that you might want to know about beforehand.

We are expecting to see a rain/snow mix this week. Combine that with freezing overnight temperatures, you might have a windshield full of ice before your morning drive.

One of the most irritating things that comes with winter weather is having an ice-covered windshield. It's early in the morning, it's cold, you're running late, and it's just a hassle to either wait for your defrost melt the ice or to scrape the ice off of your windshield.

We all know that feeling.

I saw something very interesting the other day about an unexpected (and fast) DIY deicer. It's probably something that you already have in your kitchen cabinets. A potato.

How can a potato take the ice off of your windshield? According to the Farmer's Almanac,

The night before freezing temperatures, rub a half of a potato over your car’s windshield. The sugar from the potato creates a barrier over the window and prevents ice from forming, so you’ll come out in the morning and won’t have to scrape!

Who knew that potatoes were not only delicious, but were also an effective way to keep the ice off of your windshield? I will have to keep an eye on the weather and get that potato ready this winter!

Oh, and if you are looking for a way to keep the ice off of your sidewalks, this DIY sidewalk deicer might help you too.