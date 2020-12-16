Wesselman Woods Recycling Center Closes Temporarily

Wesselman Woods Recycling Center will be closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The recycling cener is typically volunteer run, and due to the rising cases of COVID-19 Wesselman Woods felt is was best to keep everyone safe and shut down the recycling center temporarily until Spring 2021.

Here's what Wesselmen Woods posted to their Facebook page today:

Due to the rising COVID-19 numbers in our area, we are closing our recycling center until further notice. We rely on our amazing volunteers to help us with sorting the materials, but we have to prioritize the health of our volunteers, guests, and staff. We ask the community to please be patient with us. The reopening is tentatively scheduled for Spring 2021.

The recycling center is typically opened daily, and are a place to recycle items like cardboard, junk mail, shredded paper, newspaper, aluminum cans, etc...

