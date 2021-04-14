Here’s What You Need to Do to Have the Ultimate Gatlinburg Vacation

Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. Plus it's not too far of a drive to go for a long weekend, it's about 6 hours from the Tri-State. Gatlinburg has become one of my husband and I's favorite places to visit. You can go for a long weekend or a whole week and never run out of things to do. My personal favorite trip to Gatlinburg we had a few of our best friends with us, and we rented a cabin and had a blast.

I know many will be travelling to Gatlinburg this summer, so I thought I'd share a few things you HAVE to do on your next Gatlinburg vacation.

The Ultimate Smoky Mountain Vacation Some of my favorite vacations have been to go spend time in Gatlinburg, and soaking in those Smoky Mountains. Here's the must-see sights and must-do activities so you get the most out of your next Gatlinburg vacation!