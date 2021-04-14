The Coffee Shop, owner Timothy Poiles (Shaped by Faith)

Timothy Poiles, is a senior at WKU and will be graduating with a bachelors degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences this spring. He is active at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, especially in the young adult group.

Timothy is also the owner and operator of The Coffee Shoppe located at 4921 Goetz Drive in Owensboro, KY. I love coffee and loved hearing Timothy share how God opened the door for him to own his own coffee shop! Isn't God so amazing!!!

The Coffee Shop is located inside of Kennise Salon and Barber Studio. There is a separate door where you can enter the coffee shop and you can also access it inside of the Salon.

If you are a coffee lover, stop by and check out some of Timothy's drinks; lattes, cappuccinos, blended iced drinks, macchiatos and hot chocolates and a variety of teas.

