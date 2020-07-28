Here’s How to Watch EVSC’s 2020 Virtual High School Graduations

SARINYAPINNGAM

Graduating seniors from the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation will finally get some recognition Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Of course, COVID-19 has tried to derail the graduation ceremonies, but thanks to the internet, we will be able to virtually celebrate. Don't worry if you don't have a Facebook account, all of the videos will also be available on the EVSC YouTube channel tonight at 7:30 P.M.

