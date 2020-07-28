Here’s How to Watch EVSC’s 2020 Virtual High School Graduations

Graduating seniors from the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation will finally get some recognition Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Of course, COVID-19 has tried to derail the graduation ceremonies, but thanks to the internet, we will be able to virtually celebrate. Don't worry if you don't have a Facebook account, all of the videos will also be available on the EVSC YouTube channel tonight at 7:30 P.M.



