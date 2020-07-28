5 Stages of Being Tested for COVID-19 From Personal Experience

About a week and a half ago, I started to feel a scratchy throat coming on. We have a policy here that if you don't feel good or you have a fever, you can't come in. So, I went straight to the doctor, just to make sure I didn't have anything contagious. I have frequent sinus issues, but I wasn't stuffed up, so I didn't know what it was.

As soon as I walked up to the door, I read the giant sign saying if you are sick, stay in your car. My doctor came out and swabbed my throat for strep and COVID-19. She was dressed in head to toe protective gear. My stress level went up a few notches after that. I didn't know how crazy the next few days were going to be, while I waited for the results. If you have any symptoms, you cannot go to work until your test comes back negative. Basically, you need to act as if you do have it, so you don't spread it.

I ended up being home from Thursday afternoon until Wednesday morning. My results came back negative, but the waiting process was exhausting. It felt a little different each day, kind of like going through the 5 stages of grief.