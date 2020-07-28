‘The Witcher’ Is Getting a Prequel Series At Netflix

Toss a coin to your witcher, because Netflix has announced The Witcher is getting a prequel series. According to Variety, The Witcher: Blood Origin will go back in time to relay the history of the elven civilization. Set 1200 years before The Witcher takes place, the show will delve into the origin of the very first witcher. The six-part limited series will be shot in the U.K., led by Declan de Barra, who served as a writer on Season 1 of The Witcher. He will be joined by executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is currently showrunner of the main series.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin,'” said de Barra. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?" Luckily, author of The Witcher series Andrzej Sapkowski will be there iron all the details out as creative consultant. Schmidt Hissrich added that she is “thrilled” to begin work on the series, and she “can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more.”

Fans of Netflix’s main squeeze The Witcher need not be worried — the show will be receiving a second season in the main timeline with Henry Cavill in the forefront. While production is currently halted due to coronavirus, things are expected to pick back up again in the U.K. in August.