UE’s Ace Purple Needs Your Vote for MVC Mascot Madness Tourney

We may not be able to go out and support our local college athletic teams, but that doesn't mean we can't support the often unsung hero of just about any sporting event - the mascot.

Ace Purple is the beloved mascot for the University of Evansville Purple Aces, and he is currently embroiled in MVC Mascot Madness. Mascots for all of the schools in the Missouri Valley Conference are going head to head in a bracket-style tournament, hoping to get enough votes to advance to the next round. Right now, Ace Purple (the 10th seed) is up against Spike (7th seed) from Drake University.

I just cast my vote and, despite being the underdog, Ace is currently whooping up on Spike. Let's keep the pressure on and make the gap so big that Drake decides to just give up.