Good News Citizen Treats Evansville Police Officers to Free Meal

It's quite rare to see a bunch of positive comments on 1 social media post, especially on a police Facebook page. I came across this good news story, and I held my breath as I read through the comments. As I scrolled, I realized that they were all pretty positive, and that makes this even better news!

Today a citizen did something very kind. Today a citizen paid for all three shifts of Evansville Police Department Officers and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputies to have lunch catered by Jayson Munoz Caters. We are so very fortunate to have a community that shows us so much support. We can not thank you all enough.