KY Governor Beshear Announces Bars To Close For 2 Weeks And 25% Indoor Restaurant Capacity

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made an announcement today with additional steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

With over 74 counties in the red or yellow zone, statewide action is necessary to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. There are four steps that Governor Beshear, along with the White House, are necessary to take to avoid Kentucky from becoming as bad as Florida and other states with high COVID-19 cases. By taking action right now, he says that they can save lives and protect Kentucky's economy.

These steps include two steps that have already been taken:

30-day statewide mask mandate (announced on July 10th) Limit social, non-commercial gatherings to 10 people or less (announced on July 20th) Bars close for 2 weeks beginning on July 28th Limit indoor restaurant capacity to 25% also beginning on July 28th. Outdoor capacity can remain with social distancing.

There is also a recommendation for all schools to postpone in-person instruction until the third week of August. Experts say that waiting until then to open in class settings gives Kentucky a chance to get COVID-19 under better control.

Governor Beshear says that in order for these steps to be as effective as can be, everyone must do their part in these steps and for businesses to enforce these mandates.He even mentioned that Owensboro has been hit very hard with COVID-19 and that these steps are going to be necessary to turn things around there and throughout the state.

Beshear announced 522 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the state total to 27,601. Of these cases, 21 were children under the age of 5.

These new measures will begin Tuesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. and will go through August 11.

You can see the full media briefing in the video below. We will update you with more details as they become available.