New Nashville Rooftop Bar Inspired By Dolly Parton Is Gorgeous [GALLERY]

There is no doubt about it, Dolly Parton is the queen of country music. But, her appeal goes far beyond her career in county music, She is respected and loved for her theme park, Dollywood, her contributions to film and television, her philanthropic work, her books and so much more. So, it's no wonder that when a new bar opens up in Nashville, TN, that Dolly would be it's inspiration.

Music city has a brand new, over-the-top, super glam, roof top bar inspired by the county icon. It's located on top of the Graduate Hotel in Nashville. The bar is even named after her classic song and album, White Limozeen. It' s everything you think of when you think of Dolly. It's full of luxurious beauty, yet totally approachable, just like Dolly.

The Dolly inspired White Limozeen, rooftop bar, just opened.

According to the Graduate Hotel press release,

We’re thrilled to finally open our doors at White Limozeen and welcome locals and travelers alike to experience this over-the-top, elegant, yet inviting rooftop destination. Inspired by Music City greats who moved to Nashville to chase their dreams, White Limozeen is a celebration of the nonconformists that have always done it their own way. It’s unique, beyond special, and tells the narrative of a relentless, rags-to-riches journey. Named in honor of country music icon Dolly Parton, the concept offers a fresh take on the finer things in life, with a menu that contrasts high-brow technique and luxury with comfortable and familiar tastes driven by local farmers and purveyors.

