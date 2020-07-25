Like Elf On the Shelf but For Halloween, Meet the Doll in the Hall

The last few years, there's been a huge craze over the Elf on the Shelf. It's an elf that comes with a book, that you move around your house to keep the magic of Christmas alive in young kids eyes. It's a wholesome concept. Well now a Halloween lover has created a spookier version, the Doll in the Hall.

Doll in the Hall is a current Kickstarter campaign to spread the joy (er..uh something like that) of Halloween. It's a similar concept to Elf on the Shelf where you move the doll around after kids go to sleep, however this is actually to be used as a learning tool to also teach kids that they can overcome their fears.

Here's what the Kickstarter campaign says about Doll in the Hall:

The Doll in the Hall is a new Halloween tradition that brings the scary story right into your home. Our book and doll combo will capture the imagination of children everywhere. Deadra (our doll) moves the story from the pages to the real world. Kids love a good scary story, especially during the Halloween season. The Doll in the Hall provides a new way for the entire family to enjoy and celebrate Halloween. The Doll in the Hall story doesn’t teach children that monsters exist. Children already know monsters exist. Our story teaches them that monsters can be defeated. The Doll in the Hall challenge provides a fun way for children to live through a scary story without any of the consequences. By Halloween, they emerge with a new sense of bravery and self-confidence.

So how does it work?

How does it work? Deadra is a cursed doll whose main goal is to scare you enough to quit the Doll in the Hall challenge. While the kids are asleep, move the doll from one room of the house to another or leave creepy messages “from the doll”. Make the experience as scary or as fun as you want. When your kids wake up, they'll see that the doll has moved. They'll begin to think that the story and doll are real. If your children make it to Halloween without asking you to put the doll away, then they are rewarded for their bravery. You choose the reward.

If you're interested in seeing the Doll in the Hall become a reality, you can back it on Kickstarter, here. You can also see all kinds of cool concept art for the doll, and the packaging concept as well. I'm all for fun ways of adding a little extra tradition into Halloween time.

Here's a promo video for the Doll in the Hall (I'd turn the volume down if I were you).