Oscar Mayer Wienermobile In Search of Local Events and Businesses to Attend

Look, I know there's a whole bunch of important, life-changing news that I probably should be reporting today. BUT, instead I wanted to make everyone aware that we spotted an iconic celebrity in the tri-state this morning. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was parked outside of a Newburgh hotel that I passed as I was taking my daughter to summer camp.

You better believe we slung the Ford Edge around so fast we probably took that corner on two wheels and headed back for her to experience the magic. Though her handlers were probably still snug asleep in their hotel beds, we OOOed and AHHHed at her magnificence. My daughter, who is seven, had a million questions.

I have been one of the lucky ones to get inside the giant dog-on-wheels and even earned myself a weenie whistle. Apparently, the fleet of rolling sausages have been around since 1936 and has only seen a handful of upgrades. It still sports a retro style and serves as the good-will ambassador for the longtime meat brand Oscar Mayer. Most recently, the fleet has been joined by little cousins the WienerCycle, WeinerRover and WienerDrone.

Ash

I did a little internet stalking and found out that Big Buns is scheduled on August 1st where she will be featured at the Sunset Cruisers Cruise in from 3-8 PM on 101 West 3rd St in Owensboro and then again on August 8th at the Live on the Banks event from 6-9 PM at 199 West Veterans Blvd in Owensboro. But I talked to Tommy the Hot Dogger and he told me that the Wienermobile will be in the tristate for two weeks and NEED events, birthday parties, weddings, businesses, summer camps, and awesome (socially distanced) gatherings to visit! Get the to come to your event by filling out an online application.

I also discovered that Oscar Mayer is in search of Hot Doggers! Their website even has a place to apply to be a weinermobile driver and ambassador.

Have you always dreamed of working with hot dogs? Well, look no further. All of your hot dog dreams just came true. We could say “drivers wanted,” but what we really mean is WIENERMOBILE navigators ready to deliver unlimited joy to thousands of people every single day. We need outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees.

Huh, a job that brings joy to people EVERY. SINGLE. DAY?? Sign me up.

If you want to apply, check out the application on their website.