Hallmark Is Giving Us 40 New Holiday Movies For Christmas

Ricardo Hubbs

Just when we needed it most, Hallmark is giving us their Christmas in July, (by WE, I mean my Uncle Daryl and I) but they didn't stop the giving there, they have also given us a peak into their 2020 Christmas movie line-up that starts in October. Hallmark plans to release 40 all-new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries from October through December.

The Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" are scheduled to begin on Friday, October 23rd. The official movie schedule is still being ironed out, but we do have some titles to help us dream of the snowy, cozy, boy meets girl, boy loses girl, girl gets boy and saves the town AND Christmas, love fest.

And, a big thank you to Hallmark for working ahead so that the pandemic didn't keep us from getting our fix of new Christmas love stories. It's kind of a Christmas miracle, wouldn't you say?

Here are a few of the movies tootle we can expect.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2020 Movies (23 new movies)

Jingle Bell Bride , starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe

, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn, starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor If I Only Had Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas 2020 Movies (17 new movies)

Christmas Tree Lane, starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker Holly & Ivy, starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols Cranberry Christmas, starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

