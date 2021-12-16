Get Up Close and Personal at Illinois Reindeer Ranch

Meet the real-life Comet, Blitzen, Sven, and Vixen, at the Hardy's Reindeer Ranch in Illinois.

Get all the reindeer kisses you've ever wanted, and you might even learn a thing or two about reindeer. Yes, they do fly. Located n Rantoul, Illinois the Hardy's reindeer Ranch is over 20 reindeer to feed, kiss, and learn from.

I have never been to this reindeer ranch but it looks really awesome. Who wouldn't want to get a reindeer kiss from one of these adorable animals? There seems to be a lot to do besides playing with the reindeer. FUN FACT: did you know reindeer lose their antlers each year and they grow back each year. You're Welcome!

It may seem like time is running out if you want to see these reindeer so better make plans quick. With the weather we've been having lately, you might want to take advantage of it now.

