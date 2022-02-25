Like a lot of baseball fans, I am pretty sad, frustrated, and disappointed with the current state of affairs in Major League Baseball, and the threat of losing games to this doggone lockout. Having said that, I now have the opportunity to get even more excited about other forms of baseball - like college baseball (which has already begun) and Evansville Otters baseball (which starts in May). The Otters and the Frontier League made an announcement recently which is pretty exciting for folks (like me) that can't get enough baseball in their life.

Well...What's the BIG Announcement?

The Frontier League announced that thanks to a new partnership with FloSports, all regular season Evansville Otters games, as well as the rest of the league's games, will be available to watch via live stream. This multi-year deal also includes streaming of the Frontier League All-Star game and league playoffs. All of these games, along with other original content, can be viewed on just about any and every device, including your phone, TV, desktop, or on the FloSports app.

Will I Have to Pay to Watch the Stream?

The simple answer is YES - FloSports is a subscription streaming service that offers a monthly fee of $29.99 or a yearly subscription fee of $149.99 (that breaks down to just $12.49 per month). That might seem a little steep - it did to me at first - until you realize how much content that gives you access to. You can watch all of the Otters games, along with the rest of the Frontier League, whether you watch it live or go back and watch on-demand. SUBSCRIBE HERE IF YOU'RE READY.

Get our free mobile app

Yes, having the option to watch the Otters online is awesome, but I would be remiss not to mention that the preferred way to watch an Evansville Otters home game is at beautiful, historic Bosse Field. My suggestion to you is to attend as many home games as possible at Bosse Field, and then follow every Otters away game online. Sound like a plan?

In 2021, the Evansville Otters Unveiled a Totally Redesigned Logo and Uniforms The Evansville Otters are ready for baseball season, and they're starting 2021 off with a new logo!