Food Truck Weekends Coming To Evansville Shopping Center

One thing that is becoming more and more apparent is Evansville residents' love of food trucks and there is no shortage of culinary treats being served up from these rolling restaurants.

I love food. It is one of my favorite things in the whole world. You may be thinking to yourself, "Of course you do, Kat. It's a necessity of life." And while that is certainly true, I enjoy food for the experience that it brings - The excitement of trying something new for the very first time, the anticipation of the first bite, the flavor explosion on your tongue when you do finally take a bite - these are the things that make food one of my most favorite things.

There is no shortage of exciting culinary options when it comes to the food truck offerings here in the Tri-state either. Whether you're looking for a gourmet burger, an amazing Kung Pow Chicken or a delectable waffle, you can find it on wheels any given day. There are even entire festivals in the Tri-state dedicated to our love of food trucks.

And now, we've learned that beginning April 17th, you'll be able to experience a number of those delicious delicacies over the course of several weekends. According to a post on social media, there will be a number of food trucks at the Lawndale Commons Shopping Plaza located at 600 S Green River Road. Some of the trucks you'll see there include:

Jeanne's Gelato on the Go

Jayson Munoz Caters

Divas Cookin

Queen B’s Cuisine

Hot Diggity Dogs

La Plaza Mexican Food

S&S BBQ

Known as the Lawndale Supper Club, the event will take place every weekend April 17th - May 9th and will help raise funds for local community theater so mark your calendar and bring your appetite!

