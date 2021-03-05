Evansville’s Food Truck Season has Officially Begun

The sweet smell of spring and food trucks are in the air. The beautiful weather we've had this week just makes you want to eat outside. Or, if you're like me, just order it, and eat it at home. Either way, your dinner plans can include a variety of goodies from food trucks tonight (3/4/21)

Our friends at Sweet Dreams A La Mode shared information about a weekly food truck stop that will happen every Thursday.

Food Trucks at Showplace Cinema East

Some of our favorite food trucks will be serving Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. or 8:00 P.M. Keep in mind that some of the trucks could sell out quickly, especially since it is so nice outside. I'm sure we won't be able to miss them, but you can always put 1614 N. Green River RD 47715 in Google maps for directions.

The organizers plan for this to be a weekly event, so let's hope that this spring weather is here to stay!

As requested, the Ski float is back. This time it has a St. Patrick's Day theme.

