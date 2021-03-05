Evansville’s Food Truck Season has Officially Begun
The sweet smell of spring and food trucks are in the air. The beautiful weather we've had this week just makes you want to eat outside. Or, if you're like me, just order it, and eat it at home. Either way, your dinner plans can include a variety of goodies from food trucks tonight (3/4/21)
Our friends at Sweet Dreams A La Mode shared information about a weekly food truck stop that will happen every Thursday.
Food Trucks at Showplace Cinema East
Some of our favorite food trucks will be serving Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. or 8:00 P.M. Keep in mind that some of the trucks could sell out quickly, especially since it is so nice outside. I'm sure we won't be able to miss them, but you can always put 1614 N. Green River RD 47715 in Google maps for directions.
- Papa Bear's Catering * Featuring Dewig Meats and homemade soups
- Coffee Buzz * Hot dogs, Chili, Deep Fried Oreos & more
- La Plaza * Street Tacos, Horchata water, and mixed fruit cups or just mango cups
- Cheese Queen * Yummy Grilled Cheese
- Kool Shack * Ice Cream Floats
- Sweet Dreams A La Mode * Waffles and Ice Cream (See Gallery Below)
- Rock-A-Burger * Gourmet burgers and fries
The organizers plan for this to be a weekly event, so let's hope that this spring weather is here to stay!
As requested, the Ski float is back. This time it has a St. Patrick's Day theme.