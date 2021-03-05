Get our free mobile app

March is my mom's birthday month. It's a month when the world became a little brighter. Her warm green eyes, copper red hair, cute freckles, and beautiful smile brought sunshine into each day of the people that were fortunate enough to know her.

This year marked the 5th anniversary of her death from Ovarian Cancer. Her death left a hole in my heart because she was my very best friend and there were times during her illness that I didn't know if I would be able to live without her.

But, after her passing, I DID live. I lived every day, really lived, and I learned. Even in death, she is still teaching me. Teaching me more about myself, my place in the world, and what it all means.

Five Things I Learned Since My Mom Passed Away

The passing of a parent is one of the most difficult things you will ever have to go through. But from every difficult thing in life that you endure, try to take the positives with you. Sometimes the bad things that happen open a door to another chapter in your life that will provide you with a different, but no less fulfilling, kind of happiness.