You've heard the saying "Go big or go home." Well, there's a new twist on the classic. Mexican food fans here in Owensboro have a brand new saying. It's "Go Big O or go home."

Putting Us on the Map

Here at Townsquare Media, we have a new series called Townsquare Tour de Tristate. Each month, we're featuring some of the wild and crazy things that really put the tristate, its people, its restaurants, businesses, and landmarks on the map. And there's no doubt that THIS is one of those things.

Chad Benefield/Canva

Did you know that Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro is home to The Big O Challenge? What exactly is that challenge? For one person to eat a five-pound burrito. That's not a typo. The burrito really does weigh FIVE POUNDS!!

Earlier this week, I dropped in to give it a whirl.

Don Mario's Big O Burrito Challenge

What's in this Monster?

Now, you're probably wondering, "What's in this five-pound burrito?" Well, I can tell you. There are five different kinds of meats- ground beef, steak, pork, chicken, and chorizo. Plus, there's rice, refried beans, lettuce, and tomato. And did I mention the cheese sauce???

Did He Finish?

I wasn't even able to make it through a pound of the burrito and I felt like I needed to check into Labor and Delivery at Owensboro Health. #FoodBaby After seeing this burrito up close and personal, I was convinced there is absolutely NO way anyone could do this. But, then, Oscar (our waiter) informed me that three different people have eaten this entire thing.

One of them? Jason Bickett from right here in Owensboro. Yeah. He did it and he sent me the pics to prove it. Jason is a friggin' beast!

Here's the BEFORE . . .

Jason Bickett

The AFTER . . .

Jason Bickett

If you look closely at the AFTER pic, there's no doubt that Jason has the full-on "meat sweats." LOL! He even brought his own towel. Jason told me, "I sweat really bad anyways when I eat like that. I was a sweaty mess. But I did it!"

There's no doubt. He definitely did it.

Here's a Tip to Clean Your Plate

I was curious how on Earth he pulled it off. Jason competes in bodybuilding competitions and did really well in one a couple of weeks prior. So, he decided to celebrate by trying to tackle the Big O Challenge. He says he was about halfway done when the manager came out to check on him and told Jason he didn't feel like he was going to be able to do it anyway. Then Jason's friends started in too. So, Jason accepted their taunting and the rest of the challenge. He asked for some more sour cream and then let her rip. He polished off the final three bites and earned his place in elite Don Mario history!

If you're wondering, it took Jason about forty minutes to eat the entire burrito. However, in retrospect, he thinks he could have polished it off even faster. I mean, after all, he had an entire basket of chips before the burrito even hit the table. He says, "That took up some room."

Okay, But Is It Any Good?

Months later, Jason maintains "It's one of the best burritos I have ever eaten."

So, there you have it. Don Mario's Big O Challenge- the five-pound burrito. As they say, "Go big or go home." Or "Go Big O or go home."

