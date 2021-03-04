There’s Now A Beer Made That Tastes Like Cadbury Crème Eggs – UHHH YUM!

Beer has never really been a favorite of mine. I know that seems hard to believe. If I had to choose an adult beverage, I always opt for something on the sweeter side. Beer just wasn't sweet enough, until now.

With the introduction of craft beers into our adult drink selections, the options of sweet additions to beer are endless. Fruity and seasonal beers made beer drinking much more enjoyable to me. You give me citrus, peach, or dessert-inspired beer, and I might cozy up to you the rest of the night.

Candy-inspired beers have also caught my attention. Breweries will often try to simulate candy flavor by putting similar ingredient flavors into the beer. I've seen Snickers and Butterfinger beer that tastes very much like the actual candy bars, with a strong beer overtone. A Chicago-based company has taken this idea to a whole new level for Easter.

Get our free mobile app

Goose Island Beer Company, a part of Anheuser-Busch, teamed up with Cadbury to make a beer out of their Cadbury Crème Eggs to celebrate the candy egg's 50th anniversary. Wow! Are you ok? Do you need a minute? I know I did when I saw this tasty bit of adult beverage news.

So, what do you get when you mix Goose Island beer with Cadbury Crème Eggs? A dark beer that is smooth, rich, and eggselently balanced.

So, do you get this beer? According to the Goose Island website,

The first batch sold out quickly! This is a very limited edition beer to celebrate Cadbury Creme Egg’s 50th anniversary, and there is only a very small amount available. Our final release will be at 11am this coming Monday (8 March 2021). Purchases will be limited to 1 x 2-can pack per customer and we only have 500 packs left - when they’re gone, they’re gone! Goooooo’d luck!

I'm kinda in love with this beer company because they have a sense of humor too.

Evenly bite the top off a Creme Egg, lick the goo and use chocolate shell as a tiny beer vessel. Please note: no Creme Eggs were harmed in the making of this beer.

You know what you have to do Monday morning at 11 am CT... Order some Goose Island Beer Company, Cadbury Crème Eggs Beer. I've seen some websites claiming that Goose Island is only offering this beer to those in the UK, but it doesn't say anything about that on their website. So, click here to try and order.