Hoosiers 50+ Can Now Register for the COVID Vaccine

The COVID vaccine rollout is underway, and the age to get registered has dropped once again. When the rollout started it was for seniors 80+ and healthcare workers, then every so often the age limit drops. Now the rollout is ready for Hoosiers aged 50+ to get signed up to get vaccinated. Here's what the Indiana Department of Health says about getting the vaccine:

ATTN: Hoosiers 50+ can now register for the #COVID19 vaccine. Visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to register.

The rollout also includes healthcare workers, long term care residents, and first responders in the state of Indiana. Don't forget if you want to get the vaccine but don't meet the above requirements you can sign up for Deaconess' vaccine call list.

The call is the list Deaconess will use if at the end of the day they have leftover doses of the vaccine, so the vaccine doses don't go to waste. To get on the call list you must be at least 18 and live in Indiana or Kentucky. You also have to meet one of the following health conditions:

Cancer, undergoing treatment currently (chemotherapy and/or radiation) Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Down Syndrome (age 16+ eligible; choose age 18 in form) Heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state from organ transplant Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher) (BMI calculator) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease (age 16+ eligible; choose age 18 in form) Smoking Type 2 diabetes



If you meet any of these requirements and want to sign up, you can do so by clicking here.

