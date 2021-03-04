Townsquare Media Evansville Now Hiring a Full-time Clerical/Administrative Support Specialist

Looking for a new position in the new year? Townsquare Media in Evansville has an immediate opening for a full-time Clerical/Administrative Support Specialist.

As a team member of Townsquare Media Evansville’s administrative support staff, this position requires an outgoing personality and professional but friendly demeanor, and the ability to be flexible while multi-tasking in a busy atmosphere.

Townsquare Media Evansville includes well-known brands like 99.5 WKDQ, 105.3 WJLT, 106.1 WDKS, 103 GBF-FM! To apply, email Jill Moats at jill.moats@townsquaremedia.com.

Responsibilities

Answer phones.

Greet clients

Hand out prizes to winners

Keep supply room stocked and organized

Order office supplies

Order break room supplies

Keep breakroom stocked, organized, and tidy

Open and distribute daily mail

Prepare and mail packages as needed

Send Accounts Payable invoices

File Accounts Payable

Keep vehicle/insurance file updated

Prepare excel documents and PowerPoint proposals and reports as needed

Additional projects and responsibilities added as needed

Qualifications

Team-Oriented

Organizational and interpersonal skills

Computer Skills especially Excel and PowerPoint

Ability to work with minimal supervision

About Us

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330+ local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive), a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite), and approximately 200 live events.

