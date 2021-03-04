Townsquare Media Evansville Now Hiring a Full-time Clerical/Administrative Support Specialist

Looking for a new position in the new year? Townsquare Media in Evansville has an immediate opening for a full-time Clerical/Administrative Support Specialist.

As a team member of Townsquare Media Evansville’s administrative support staff, this position requires an outgoing personality and professional but friendly demeanor, and the ability to be flexible while multi-tasking in a busy atmosphere.

Townsquare Media Evansville includes well-known brands like 99.5 WKDQ, 105.3 WJLT, 106.1 WDKS, 103 GBF-FM! To apply, email Jill Moats at jill.moats@townsquaremedia.com.

Responsibilities

  • Answer phones.
  • Greet clients
  • Hand out prizes to winners
  • Keep supply room stocked and organized
  • Order office supplies
  • Order break room supplies
  • Keep breakroom stocked, organized, and tidy
  • Open and distribute daily mail
  • Prepare and mail packages as needed
  • Send Accounts Payable invoices
  • File Accounts Payable
  • Keep vehicle/insurance file updated
  • Prepare excel documents and PowerPoint proposals and reports as needed
  • Additional projects and responsibilities added as needed

Qualifications

  • Team-Oriented
  • Organizational and interpersonal skills
  • Computer Skills especially Excel and PowerPoint
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision

About Us

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330+ local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive), a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite), and approximately 200 live events.

