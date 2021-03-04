Townsquare Media Evansville Now Hiring a Full-time Clerical/Administrative Support Specialist
Looking for a new position in the new year? Townsquare Media in Evansville has an immediate opening for a full-time Clerical/Administrative Support Specialist.
As a team member of Townsquare Media Evansville’s administrative support staff, this position requires an outgoing personality and professional but friendly demeanor, and the ability to be flexible while multi-tasking in a busy atmosphere.
Townsquare Media Evansville includes well-known brands like 99.5 WKDQ, 105.3 WJLT, 106.1 WDKS, 103 GBF-FM! To apply, email Jill Moats at jill.moats@townsquaremedia.com.
Responsibilities
- Answer phones.
- Greet clients
- Hand out prizes to winners
- Keep supply room stocked and organized
- Order office supplies
- Order break room supplies
- Keep breakroom stocked, organized, and tidy
- Open and distribute daily mail
- Prepare and mail packages as needed
- Send Accounts Payable invoices
- File Accounts Payable
- Keep vehicle/insurance file updated
- Prepare excel documents and PowerPoint proposals and reports as needed
- Additional projects and responsibilities added as needed
Qualifications
- Team-Oriented
- Organizational and interpersonal skills
- Computer Skills especially Excel and PowerPoint
- Ability to work with minimal supervision
About Us
Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330+ local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive), a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite), and approximately 200 live events.
