Townsquare Media Evansville Now Hiring a Full-time Administrative Assistant

Looking for a new position in the new year? Townsquare Media in Evansville has an immediate opening for a full-time Administrative Assistant!

Townsquare Media is looking for a bright and energetic Administrative Assistant to join our growing team. This position is responsible for providing front-line support to our sales department in both pre-sale and post-sale tasks. This is a highly collaborative and detail-oriented role where you will serve in organizing marketing solutions for our clients. This position requires a natural communicator with a professional yet friendly and outgoing personality. This position requires the ability to multi-task in a busy atmosphere.

Townsquare Media Evansville includes well-known brands like 99.5 WKDQ, 105.3 WJLT, 106.1 WDKS, 103 GBF-FM! To apply, visit our website and fill out the form.

Responsibilities

Answer phones.

Greet clients and station prize-winners.

Keep supply room and kitchen stocked and organized

Order office supplies

Order break room supplies

Keep breakroom stocked, organized, and tidy

Open and distribute daily mail

Prepare and mail packages as needed

Scan and send Accounts Payable Invoices

File Accounts Payable

Maintain vehicle/insurance file

Prepare Excel spreadsheets, Power Point proposals, and reports as needed

Acts as true extension to sales and operations by assisting with proposals, sales research, creative guidance and more.

Provides administrative and/or process support for contracts, customer service and order history.

Additional projects and responsibilities added as needed

Run various errands

Qualifications

Valid Driver’s License

Team-Oriented

Past experience within the marketing/advertising field welcomed, strong organizational and time management skills preferred

Computer Skills, especially with Excel, PowerPoint, Word

Outstanding interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written)

Eagerness to further develop relationship building skills

Highly organized and focused multi-tasker with strong attention to detail, analytical skills, and can work independently within a team focused organization

Benefits

3 weeks of PTO (+ 9 paid holidays)

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

401(k) Retirement Plan

Casual, high-energy work environment

Opportunity for upward mobility

Company provided laptop

Competitive salary + bonus program

Company discounts

Pet Insurance

Time off for volunteering

And much more…

About Us

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 21,900 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com, along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BROADCASTING, LLC MAINTAINS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE AND IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE TO WORK IN THE U.S.

Townsquare Media provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Townsquare Media complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Townsquare Media expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Townsquare Media’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

