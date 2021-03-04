All Indiana Teachers Now Eligible for COVID Vaccine at Select Pharmacies

After being left out of the "Essential Workers" category when vaccine distribution began in the Hoosier state, all teachers in Indiana are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. But there is a slight catch.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced the expansion yesterday during his weekly press conference where he also announced vaccine rollout had been expanded to include anyone 50 years of age and older; one day after the state Health Department announced anyone 55-and-over was eligible.

Here's the aforementioned "slight catch." The inclusion of all teachers is not through the Indiana Health Department. The expansion is part of the federal government's Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination with Walmart, Meijer, and Kroger. This means teachers under the age of 50 can't schedule a vaccination appointment through the state's ourshot.in.gov website, or by calling 211, and go to somewhere like Deaconess or Ascension-St. Vincent to get it.

Regardless of how it happened, the good news is that it did. Teachers across the state have recently taken to social media to urge the state to include them in the essential workers category considering many schools have returned to some form of in-person learning.

You can schedule your appointment at one of the aforementioned locations

