Evansville Rescue Looking for Volunteers To Sit With Anxious Mama Dog

I'm not sure who this volunteer job would be more rewarding for, the volunteer or the sweet mama dog? I'm going to go with volunteer on this one. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Evansville is currently needing a little help. They have a deaf mama dog who has very young puppies with her. Princess is her name, and not only is she deaf she also has some neurological issues which make it a struggle for her to stay calm and nurse her pups. So It Takes a village is asking for volunteers to help sit with Princess and keep her calm during feedings.

Here's what their post on Facebook says about Princess:

We are looking for volunteers that would like to come sit with Momma Princess so that she can nurse her babies. Princess is deaf and has some neurological issues and will not nurse unless she is kept calm. We are also supplementing them with formula so you can also help bottlefeed. If your interested in stopping by the rescue today to help, please call us at 812-909-1306 and we can set a time for you. If you are interested in fostering this little family you may complete a foster application at itvrescue.org or stop by the rescue center.

