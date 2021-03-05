Aaron Lewis Coming to Owensboro Sportscenter in April and We Have Your Tickets

In a sure sign we're getting closer and closer to the return of regular concerts coming to the Tri-State, it's been announced that Aaron Lewis is bringing his The State I'm In tour to the Owensboro Sportscenter on April 23rd (2021).

Lewis, who splits his music time between writing country music and as frontman for the rock band, Staind, will perform a set of acoustic songs and share the stories behind them beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a thing, so the following protocols will be in place for the show:

Attendees will need to stay in their seats unless using the restroom or purchasing merchandise or food/beverage.

Masks or facial coverings are required unless eating and drinking while in your seat.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue.

Capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

Seating has been assigned in groups of 1,2,3,4,5, or 6 seats. Each group must be purchased in its entirety.

Social distancing line ques will be marked for concessions, ticketing, and merchandise.

Doors will open one hour prior to show.

Pre-event emails will be sent out closer to concert date with further instructions on more safety protocols on entering/exiting the building.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 12th at 10:00 a.m. beginning at $49 each. Parking will be available in the Sportscenter parking lot for $10. Both tickets and parking passes will be available to purchase online through OwensboroTickets.com.

However, we'll have two different chances for you to get tickets before they go on sale. The first will be through an exclusive presale code for WKDQ listeners only that will give you the chance to buy your tickets on the day before they go on sale to the general public (Thursday, March 11th).

The other way will be by winning them through a new game we're calling WKDQ Ticket Tag! Here's how it works:

Enter your contact information in the form below. Listen weekday mornings at 8:10 a.m. during the Q Crew Morning Show. We'll call out a first name to be "it" (for example, "John"), and send a notification at the same time through the WKDQ app. The first "John" to call in using the Call Us feature on the app, or by dialing 877-437-5995 will win the tickets!

Enter your contact info below for the chance to win! Good luck!