Summer is almost here! Families in and around Owensboro will have the chance to enjoy a new event coming to Smothers Park in downtown Owensboro and it's awesome.

WHAT IS OWENSBORO PARKS & RECREATION?

The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department is a part of the City Government right here in Owensboro. They are responsible for the planning of programming for quality of life for all ages in our community.

Here's their mission statement;

Providing a wide variety of leisure activities, facilities, and services that encourage health, fitness, relaxation, enjoyment, and learning as well as providing opportunities for community involvement and appreciation and care of the natural environment and the provision of open spaces and parks. And most importantly we provide locations and opportunities for FUN!

TYPES OF ACTIVITIES THE PARKS OFFERS

OPRD has a wide variety of activities for all ages from t-ball, baseball, and softball leagues, day camps, swimming at our two public pools (Combest & Cravens), golf, working with other community organizations, and more.

Angel here and every kid should experience at least one season of T-Ball. Heck, every parent should just for the laughs. OPRD does an excellent job with their leagues.

The OPRD Day Camps are awesome. The kids are provided a full schedule of activities throughout the summer and all holidays and breaks from school. There are two different types of camps one at the Parks office and one at The Edge Ice Center.

Gone to the Dogs is one of the best events the park puts on. They host this event at the end of the season when the pool closes and they invite the public to bring their pups to dip their paws in the water for a fun afternoon. IT'S FANTASTIC!

For all the other fun programs and events visit them at OwensboroParks.org

GIANT GAMES & FUN AT SMOTHERS PARKS

The OPRD will be hosting a fun event with Giant Games on the River and here's more info from their event page;

Giant Games equal Giant Fun! Join us for “Games on the River” taking place every Sunday afternoon, May 15- September 4 from Noon – 8:00 p.m. at Smothers Park. These are all oversized yard games guaranteed to bring excitement and fun that the entire family can enjoy and it is FREE! Giant Games that may be outside include Jenga, Checkers, Bocce Ball, Get Knotted, Yard Pong, Connect 4 and more. This is the perfect place to bring your family and friends and spend a gorgeous afternoon down on the river. For more information on this event call 270-687-8333 or visit our Facebook or Instagram page @ Owensboroparks.

