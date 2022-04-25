This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and various agencies in western Kentucky and southern Indiana are taking part. Take Back Day was designed to keep unused prescription medications out of the wrong hands and drug enforcement agencies around the country are joining forces to allow folks to surrender their unused prescriptions and discard them in safe and effective ways.

I, for instance, went to Kenya last year and, before we left, we got prescriptions for anti-malarial medications. I took all of mine, but Kevin couldn't tolerate the side effects. It made him really nauseous. So, he stopped taking it two days into our tip and we still have that prescription in our medicine cabinet. It needs to go, but we just didn't know where to take it. We do now.

National Take Back Day is set for Saturday, April 30th from 10am to 2pm CST. As of the publication date of this story, there are thirteen different sites here in the tristate to surrender your medication.

OHIO TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT- ROCKPORT, INDIANA

THE NEWBURGH WALMART

NEWBURGH CVS PHARMACY

CHANDLER, IN POLICE DEPARTMENT

HANCOCK COUNTY, KY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

INDIANA STATE POLICE- DISTRICT 35

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MADISONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT- KY

CARTER TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPT- DALE, INDIANA

SANTA CLAUS VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT- IN

ST. MEINRAD FIRE DEPARTMENT- IN

TELL CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT- IN

INDIANA STATE POLICE- DISTRICT 34

For more information about the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and to find additional "take back" locations, CLICK HERE!