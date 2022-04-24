Watch this Tiny Illinois Bird do a Funky Dance to Scare Off Robin

When it comes to food, a bird's gotta do what a bird's gotta do. A new video proves that size doesn't matter as a tiny Illinois bird did a funky dance to scare off a competitor.

Get our free mobile app

This fun bird encounter happened recently in Pekin, Illinois with a very simple explanation:

White-breasted nuthatches use this dance to scare away bigger birds and animals.

Pro-Tip: watch this while also streaming "Bust a Move" and you'll thank me later.

If you'd like to try and attract these "tiny dancers" (sorry, Elton John), All About Birds says they like bigger seeds and nuts and recommend you offer them "large nuts such as sunflower and peanuts". They also mention that they're very territorial although there is no mention of dancing talents. That robin can testify it's true though.

Storybook Castle Overlooking the Mississippi River