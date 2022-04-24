With spring here and summer right around the corner, trees and flowers are starting to bloom and the weather is finally starting to get warm enough to spend time outdoors. If you are looking for a place to get outside and enjoy the beauty of nature, this Southern Indiana Arboretum is a must-see!

What Is an Arboretum?

Pronounced ARE - bore - reet - um, it is basically a dedicated place for trees and other plants. Dictionary.com defines an arboretum as "a plot of land on which many different trees or shrubs are grown for study or display," while Merriam-Webster says it is "a place where trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants are cultivated for scientific and educational purposes."

Why Visit an Arboretum?

If you enjoy spending time outdoors, a visit to an arboretum can be a wonderful experience. Typically full of vibrant and colorful fauna, they make for excellent photo backdrops and are a wonderful way to enjoy some time outside in the fresh air without the headache of something like camping.

attachment-jan-segatto-IVYv_okzsaA-unsplash Photo by Jan Segatto on Unsplash

Where Can I Visit an Arboretum?

There are arboretums all over the country with some of them being quite large and lavish and others being smaller and more reserved. Southern Indiana is home to Hartman Arboretum located in Evansville.

Hartman Arboretum

Hartman Arboretum is the passion project of husband and wife, Grant and Jean Hartman and was started after Grant retired in 2001. The arboretum is maintained by both Grant and Jean, as well as a group of Master Gardners who volunteer their time.

attachment-annie-spratt-lDuw1X3j2G0-unsplash Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

What Can I See There?

Hartman Arboretum offers a number of gardens to visit, including:

Wildlife Garden - a garden including host and nectar plants to attract butterflies and pollinators.

Hydrangea Garden - a collection of many types and cultivars of hydrangea

Memorial Garden - a "secret garden" walled in by trees that provides a contemplative space

More Than Just Gardens

They also have a you-pick blueberry patch and a woodland garden known as The Stumpery that is comprised in part of wildflowers native to the area. There is also a grove of oak trees, a grove of trees selected specifically for their stunning fall foliage, and a grove of trees selected to highlight their beautiful spring blooms.

Where Are They Located and When Can I Visit

Hartman Arboretum is located at 5939 Spirit Trail in Evansville, Indiana. To find out when they are open and when would be the best time for a visit, we recommend checking their Facebook page.