This week I saw a story about a sloth that became so attached to its zookeeper, that he actually gets grumpy if they don't do his daily routine. That routine, by the way, includes cuddles. The people that our zoo animals see and interact with really do make a difference in their lives.

A mom that's new to Evansville asked on social media if Mesker Park Zoo was worth the yearly membership. That's a fair question since some zoos, like St. Louis, don't charge admission. Fellow moms were more than willing to give their feedback.

Partner Zoo Discounts

Animals Plus a Whole Lot More

Great For The Littles

The Kinney Family

Penguins of Patagonia

It's Not For Everyone

"I don't think so. Went last weekend. It's been such a let down. The city really needs to put some focus on our Zoo." Katt Burkhart

Pro Tips

Our zoo is not the best I have been to. I feel like we don't have enough animals. But we have had the membership for 2 years. 2-3 times ongoing pays for the membership. I like having the option of dropping in for shorter times on different days without paying each time we go. Also, you usually get a discount on events they do at the zoo. You also get discounts on other zoos you visit as well. And if you start purchasing the membership around black Friday it is cheaper. Also if you receive snap benefits you can get the membership for $5. Just take your snap card with you when signing up. Michelle Greenwood

HOURS & ADMISSION

Open 365 Days a Year!

9am - 4pm

March - October Rates

Adults: $11.00

Children (age 3-12): $10.00

Children 2 and Under: Free

1545 Mesker Park Drive

Evansville, Indiana 47720

