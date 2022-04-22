New Pizzeria Coming to Downtown Evansville

I feel like pizza is always a crowd-pleaser, so it makes sense that it's a popular option for restaurants. Coming to downtown Evansville is a new pizzeria, that I cannot wait to try out.
2nd Language is Growing
2nd Language is located in Downtown Evansville, and they serve up a variety of foods. They are known for their ramen and had at one point had their own patisserie. While the patisserie served up some next-level sweet treats, they made the decision to ultimately close the patisserie portion of 2nd Language, but when one door closes, another opens.
Where the patisserie used to be, they're embarking on another endeavor, they'll be adding a pizzeria to 2nd Language!
Pizzeria Coming to Downtown Evansville
Evansville 411 took to Facebook to announce the news. Here's what they said:
Evansville Development: A new pizza shop is coming to Downtown Evansville!2nd Language is planning to rebrand the former patisserie shop into a pizzeria. The pizzeria will be home to Neapolitan style pizza and much more. Additional details will be announced at a later date.2nd Language is home to a Ramen Kitchen and has been developed by the owner of Pangea Kitchen. The pizzeria is tentatively scheduled to open in late summer.Location: 401 NW 2nd StreetWebsite: https://taste2ndlanguage.com/
The owner of Pangea Kitchen is spearheading this, and I have to say, we are in for a pizza treat downtown! If you've never had Pangea's pizza, it's definitely worth the stop-in at Pangea's east side location.
To stay up to date about more Evansville developments, Evansville 411 is a great page to follow that keeps the city updated! Evansville is growing all the time, and I'm excited to see something else coming downtown!
