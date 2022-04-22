A day of family fun is planned for tomorrow at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort, and the community is invited. Take a look at everything planned for the Puzzle Pieces benefit. WBKR will be on-site broadcasting live too!

Diamond Lake Campground & Resort already has so many fun events on any given weekend, but tomorrow is jam-packed with family fun. There's just nothing better than soaking in the sun while having fun. Tomorrow the temperature will hover around 80 degrees. It's a perfect day for a benefit to support an amazing cause.

Puzzle Pieces Benefit at Diamond Lake

Come out to Diamond Lake Campground & Resort on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, from 10 am to 9 pm for a day of fun and giving back. Tri-R-Tips BBQ, Bayou Boy, and Sweeney's Weenies Food Trucks will be onsite, serving delicious food. Dr. Popper will be on hand twisting balloon animals from 11 am to 1 pm and he'll donate all of his tips to Puzzle Pieces. The kids will love the FREE Wagon Rides and FOAM FUN MACHINES. There's also a silent auction planned and prize giveaways throughout the day! The team from Owensboro RV will be having an RV Show on site. I'll be there with WBKR broadcasting live from 2 pm until 4 pm. I can't wait to see you at the event. All proceeds will benefit Puzzle Pieces of Owensboro.

Diamond Lake Resort Offers More Family Fun

Tomorrow you can purchase a One Day Fun Pass for just $20 per person. With that pass, you'll get unlimited access to the NasKart, Grand Prix Karts, and Drift Trikes, as well as lake fishing (Catch and Release only) and Mini Golf. Do you know what's cool about all of this? 100% of all the days' Fun Pass Sales will be donated to Puzzle Pieces! Very cool indeed.

Diamond Lake Resort is located at 7301 Hobbs Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301.

Puzzle Pieces Disability Awareness Night

The fun continues on Saturday night with Puzzle Pieces. Check out everything they've planned for Disability Awareness Night at the Owensboro Sportscenter. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Puzzle Pieces from the event. Tickets are $10 for adults and kids get in free with an adult ticket purchase.

Puzzle Pieces Mission

Puzzle Pieces' mission is to provide a safe environment for individuals with intellectual disabilities and promote independence, life skills, community access and involvement, social interaction, communication, self-worth and build trusting relationships between clients, staff, and families.

​Puzzle Pieces serves individuals identified as having an intellectual disability, such as but not limited to autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, multiple disabilities, mild mental disability, and chromosome disabilities. We serve individuals from age 18 months to adults because we understand the importance of maintaining our programs’ activities throughout our clients’ lifetimes. Puzzle Pieces will not limit services to individuals in a particular county, region, etc. ​