A video is going viral on social media where an otter is dancing for the camera, and it's the cutest thing you'll see all day. Diamond Lake Resort caught the action, and we hope it makes you smile.

An adorable otter at Diamond Lake Resort has gone viral for just how sweet it is. I have always loved otters. We had a cabin in Canada and while the otters may have been cute, they ate all of the good fish. While I loved to see them, my Dad wasn't a big fan because he was a big fan of fishing. Beavers were worse! They tore our roads up along with anything else they could get their teeth on! While we got to enjoy our vacation, it was my Dad who was cleaning up the mess beavers left behind. I've never seen an otter or beaver in our area. Until now! Check out this heart-warming video of an otter dancing.

DANCING OTTER AT DIAMOND LAKE RESORT GOES VIRAL

The dancing otter is quickly becoming one of the most famous attractions at Diamond Lake Resort, and I'm here for it. If I had rights to the music, I'd add Sir Mix Alot's "Baby Got Back" to the video. Or, Juvenile's, “Back That @#* Up” is fitting. Imagine “Rump Shaker” by Wreckx-n-Effect! I used to dance to "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty" by KC and the Sunshine band back in the day. I don't have anything on this otter's moves. Now, push play to make your day!

I wish the video didn't end. It put a smile on my face, and I hope it did for you too!