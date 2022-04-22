When is the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?

With the weather warming up, it has many of us gearing up for exciting events this summer. I don't know about you, but with the amount of rain we've had this spring, and how cool the temps have been, I am ready for warm weather, and outdoor events.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash loading...

Of course, we have many county fairs to look forward to this summer, but when is the Kentucky State Fair?

Kentucky State Fair 2022

This year, the Kentucky State Fair will be taking place from August 18 through the 28th in Lousiville, Kentucky.

Along with all of the animals, rides, and pageants you can expect to see at the fair, it also looks like their bringing back their annual free concert series at the Kentucky State Fair.

Photo by Sebastian Davenport-Handley on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Davenport-Handley on Unsplash loading...

Free concerts at the fair?

Each year the Kentucky State Fair hosts its free concert series. The concerts are free with your entrance admission fee to the fair. No word on who the acts for 2022 will be, but the Kentucky State Fair always brings in artists of all different genres and has had some big names come in over the years.

Photo by Marcus Neto on Unsplash Photo by Marcus Neto on Unsplash loading...

A few rock acts in recent years include P.O.D. in 2021, Black Stone Cherry, and Vince Neil in 2019, and Chevelle in 2018. So they are known to book some great rock acts along with their country acts!

Here's what Kentucky State Fair says about the free concert series:

Kentucky State Fair is alive with music from every genre. The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series is a must-see event and every concert is free with paid admission to the Fair. Experience the tastes, sites and beverages that are uniquely Kentucky in this new entertainment area. August 18-28 gates will open at 6:30 p.m and concerts begin at 8 p.m each day. On August 28th, gates open at 2:30 p.m and the concert begins at 4 p.m. The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series is located in Parking Lot L.