You Can Visit The Nashville Zoo At Night With An Amazing Light Show

The Nashville Zoo has a new way for you to soak in everything the zoo has to offer at night with a new sound and light show.

If you have ever been to the Nashville Zoo, you know how awesome it is. There's so much to see and do there whether you are five or thirty-five. Now, there's a new way to experience the zoo...at night. It's called Night Visions and you have got to see this!

Night Visions is a new addition to the zoo where you can walk through the Nashville Zoo with an amazing sound and light show that will illuminate things. It's a trip to the zoo like you've never seen before. According to the Nashville Zoo:

Nighttime at the Zoo comes to life at this captivating show of stunning projections set to music. Stroll through the Zoo and watch as lights dance on the trees, shimmer on the water, and illuminate the Zoo's scenery in a kaleidoscope of color and whimsical imagery.

Night Visions at the Nashville Zoo runs Thursday - Sunday nights from April 15 through July 17. As an added bonus, Night Visions guests can enjoy DinoTrek and the Wild Animal Carousel, which are typically additional costs, for FREE! The Zoo's brand-new Adventure 4D Theater and Soaring Eagle Zip Line will be available for a small extra fee. Food, drinks, and adult beverages will be available for purchase during Night Visions too!

You can learn more about this event and even purchase your tickets by clicking here.

