Love Yard Sales? There’s a Town Wide Yard Sale in this Small Town in Indiana

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town.

SPRING TOWN WIDE YARD SALE

If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.

LIST OF YARD SALES

405 West 5th Street

611 W 8th Street

618 W 8th Street

818 W 8th Street

626 9th Street

702 9th Street

818 9th Street

1411 Melody Lane

1423 Melody Lane

WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

The weather couldn't be more perfect for hitting the sales. It is supposed to be the perfect Spring/Summertime weather.

YARD SALE ADVICE TO THINK TWICE ABOUT

To the Seller

10. Please do not sell your dirty, stained undies in a 10 cent bin. I'll give you a dollar not to sell them.

9. It is a yard sale if it is in your yard and a garage sale if in your garage the two cannot be interchanged.

8. One table of knick-knacks, two 1980's prom dresses, and a lawnmower is not a sale. I will just drive past mad off because I wasted gas.

7. Please do not sell half-empty bottles of lotion, makeup or used lipstick for $1. I MEAN REALLY! Those go in the free box which we will discuss later.

6. You are not a Justice/Gap kids franchise do not price your kid's clothes that way. Stains and smells do not up the value.

5. Clinique/make-up freebies should be free do not try and sell them for full price.

4. Your kids are precious but please teach them how to make kool-aid. 2 cups sugar 1 part water 1 packet of kool-aid clean pitcher! I will buy that deliciousness all day :)

3. Please take personal photos out of frames. Some faces only a family could love.

2. Videotapes yes I said videotapes are outdated price them as such. $5 for Pee wee's Big Adventure is a little much.

1. Lastly when I ask you if you'll come down in price on an item I do not want the life story of how much you paid for it and how you can't part with it for less than so much. And the only reason you're selling it is because it doesn't match your new stuff. Guess what? If you don't sell it at the end of the day it still isn't gonna match COME OFF IT ALREADY! You are not Hobby Lobby.

To the Buyer

8. Yes this is all the stuff I have. Do you see anymore?

7. If my sign says the sale is 7a-12p it means just that! Please do not peek inside my garage at 530a or you may get more than you bargained for.

6. Do not stay an hour looking and then take something from the free box and leave.

5. No my yard furniture is not for sale do you see a price tag!?

4. This is not a grab bag sale. Buy or go.

3. I do not remember the life history of my lawnmower you put gas in it and it cuts grass that's the long and short of it. Pretty simple.

2.No I do not have change for a hundred if I did would I be having a yard sell!?

1. YES, MY DOG BITES!

