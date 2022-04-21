Ten Evansville Businesses That 90s Kids Miss

We have seen a lot of businesses come and go in Evansville. These are just a few that I know that 90s kids miss the most!

I find myself often telling kids that I know all about what places in Evansville used to be and how much fun we had going there. I'm sure that I am not the only one who fondly remembers the "good ole days" when we would visit certain places in Evansville. There are quite a few of these places that we frequented back in the 90s that we wish that our kids could enjoy today.

That being said, I decided that I would write this "Throwback Thursday" article to reflect on a few of these places in Evansville. I picked out ten businesses that we had in the 90s here in Evansville that I know for a fact 90s kids like myself miss. While this article only features ten of these businesses, we all know that there are way more than that, so maybe I will have to create a part two down the road. Now, let's take a trip down memory lane.

10 Evansville Businesses That 90s Kids Miss

Discovery Zone

This has to be the top Evansville business that all 90s kids miss. It was THE place for a kid to hang out. Located on Green River Road, where Mega Replay is today, this place was the premier place for birthday parties in the 90s. The tunnels, games, slides, ball pits, and everything else they had were more AWESOME! While Discovery Zone filed for bankruptcy in 1996, a new version of Discovery Zone recently opened in Cincinnati.

Putt-Putt Golf & Games

While we have Walther's Golf and Fun in Evansville today, back in the 90s, Putt-Putt Golf & Games was a blast to visit during the summer. Located on the corner of Green River Road and Vogel Road, where Mike's Car Wash is today, this place had 18 holes outside, some of which were pretty tricky. Oh, and who can forget the bumper boats.

Disney Store In Eastland Mall

While The Disney Store still exists throughout the county, the Evansville location closed in the early 2000s. 90s kids know that we couldn't go to Eastland Mall without walking into the Disney Store whether we got something or not.

Harp's Pet Store

Who doesn't remember going into Harp's to check out some of the exotic pets from ferrets, fish, birds, and even snakes? I loved going into this pet store...even though I power walked past the snakes.

Old Country Buffett

In general, most kids wouldn't want to go out to eat at a buffet, but Old Country Buffet. Not only were there a ton of options to choose from, including dessert, but the most memorable part of the restaurant was the carving station.

Two-Bit Bandit

This was another great place for birthday parties. Two-Bit Bandit, located on Morgan Center Drive in Evansville, featured indoor batting cages and basketball. Over 60 exciting arcade and redemption games.

Kart World

Also located on Morgan Center Drive in Evansville, in conjunction with Adventureland Golf, this was the only go-kart racing track in Evansville. Now we have none. But this place was a blast. I could have raced all day in those go-karts if my parents would have let me!

Sir Beef

Talk about some delicious sandwiches! Located on South Green River Road, this restaurant was underrated while it was open. However, since it closed, people reminisce on it fondly and wish it were still around.

Hands On Discovery

Operating in a small, donated storefront at Washington Square Mall, kids could go into this place to learn, play, and dress up. You could use your imagination to bring things to life at Hands On Discovery. While the facility at Washington Square Mall closed in 2004, it has since been rebranded and moved to a location in downtown Evansville as what we know today as cMoe!

Toys R Us

You knew this one was coming, right?! What child of the 90s wasn't a Toys R Us Kid? A kid could spend hours in that toy store begging their parents for this thing and that thing. Any time my parents were in the area I would always ask if we could go to Toys R Us. Even though I knew I wouldn't get a toy, I still had to go in there and be amazed at all of the toys they had on display.

