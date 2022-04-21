Kentucky High School Students Honoring Senior Citizens With Their Very Own Prom-SEE PHOTOS
It's prom season in the Bluegrass State. Many area high schools host prom in their gymnasiums. One Kentucky high school started a beautiful tradition with their local senior citizens.
IT'S ALL ABOUT QUALITY OF LIFE
Just because a person is getting older doesn't mean they don't still love to get out and about and enjoy life. For many senior citizens, it is the very act of staying active that helps to prolong their brain function and mobility.
According to the CDC;
Adults aged 65 and older need:
- At least 150 minutes a week (for example, 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week) of moderate intensity activity such as brisk walking. Or they need 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity such as hiking, jogging, or running.
- At least 2 days a week of activities that strengthen muscles.
- Activities to improve balance such as standing on one foot about 3 days a week.
If chronic conditions affect your ability to meet these recommendations, be as physically active as your abilities and conditions allow.
HENDERSON HIGH SCHOOL HONORING LOCAL SENIORS CITIZENS
A few years ago Henderson County High School started an amazing after prom tradition. Here's how it started;
We started this project a few years ago with our student ambassadors and our freshman class. They host a senior citizen prom with refreshments, music, and dancing. All of the decorations from the prom over the weekend are kept up. invitations are sent to our senior center, assisted living homes, etc.
Check out the precious photos from the night;
Everybody loves to cut a rug!
All that dancing can really work up an appetite.
The students had the opportunity to interact with the Senior Citizens and make new friendships. This is such an amazing event for everyone.
Coming together to take care of others.
This is such a beautiful act of love.
These ladies know how to have a good time!
Let them eat cupcakes and party!
Everyone seemed to be all smiles.
Precious memories and a great lesson learned.