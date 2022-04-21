Pooch Full of Big Dog Energy at Indiana Shelter Will Make You Smile [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Gabbi.

Hey, I'm Gabbi, a two-year-old female german shepherd mix. I'm a BIG sweetie who just wants to be right next to you! If my person is around, I don't care too much for toys. With that being said, I do have big dog energy. This makes me the perfect match for the volunteer program, “Big Dog Buddies.” With this program, volunteers commit to at least 2 hours a week with the dog until they are adopted. The goal is to help out big dogs, like me, get more outside stimuli and get a break from shelter life. Interested in getting to know more about me or how you can get your own Big Buddy, visit vhslifesaver.org. My adoption fee is $150 and includes up-to-date vaccinations, microchip, and spay.

Learn more about Gabbi, or apply for adoption here, www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/adoptable-dogs

