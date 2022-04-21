Indiana Puppy With Perfectly Perky Ears Needs a Loving Forever Home

Our Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village is a cutie named NICKY, a Cattle dog mix that they estimate to be about two years old. He was found as a stray in Spencer County, but was transferred to ITV in Evansville. NICKY's most prominent feature is those awesome ears. Our friends at ITV say they stand at attention unless you're sweet-talking NICKY, then those ears lay flat.

NICKY has spent some time with a foster family and has done well around kids and other dogs, however he is not a big fan of cats, and he is said to be house-trained as well. NICKY's adoption fee is $200.

If you think you might be interested in adopting NICKY, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if he's a good fit for your situation.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn't the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted.