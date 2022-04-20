Evansville Animal Shelter in Need of Chew Toys and Dog Treats

The Vanderburgh Humane Society plays a huge part in helping homeless animals in our community. Not only are they a shelter, but they also host low-cost vaccine clinics, and low-cost spay and neuter clinics to help pet owners in the community as well.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is Looking For Special Donations

While of course money always fits, the Vanderburgh Humane Society is currently seeking a special kind of donation. They are specifically looking for chew toys and dog treats to help keep their four-legged residents entertained.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society took to Facebook to post the following:

Around here, toys and treats don't last long! We are in tremendous need of stinky dog treats and chewy/durable toys for enrichment and training! Items pictured are just a few examples of what we're looking for (no rope toys, please.) Donations can be dropped off during shelter hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12pm-6pm and Sunday 12pm-4pm

What kind of chew toys and treats are they looking for?

According to the photo that accompanies their post, it looks like they are wanting anything from Beggin' Strips to Kongs, to Nylabones. I personally use Kongs and Nylabons for my dogs and they LOVE them. They're good long-lasting toys too that can keep pups entertained for a really long time.

Don't have time to go shopping but want to help?

No problem! You can always help by making a monetary to the Vanderburgh Humane Society. You can donate right here through their website VHSLifeSaver.org or by stopping in and getting a treat at River Kitty Cat Cafe!