What a blessing to be a part of something so monumental for these brave men that have served our country. Veterans will make their way back to Owensboro tomorrow, and we have the parade route to welcome them home.

On Wednesday, Veterans boarded a plane in Louisville to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. They honored those who lost their lives while serving our great country. They also remembered fellow U.S. veterans and military members that sacrificed so much.

2022 Bluegrass Chapter Honor Flight

Tuesday was a beautiful sunny day in Owensboro. For many different reasons. The weather was amazing and our veterans were being honored. Many showed up at the Sportscenter to show support for these brave heroes. I talked to some of them before the bus left for Louisville.

The excitement was building as I spoke with Ralph Martinez, who served in Vietnam for 23 years. He was most excited about seeing the monuments in Washington D.C. and was ready to soak it all in!

Next, I got to speak with Jerry Bennett, who also served in Vietnam. Jerry is my uncle by marriage, and he was so excited about the trip. It would be his first time visiting Washington D.C.

I caught up with Kerry Leonard who served in the Marne Corps and is also a Vietnam veteran. He was most excited to spend time with his fellow veterans on the Honor Flight. He got a little emotional talking about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

Honor Flight Bluegrass Chapter Returns

Korean War and Vietnam War veterans will make their way back to Owensboro on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 around 11 AM. Line the streets of Owensboro to salute and honor these brave men.

As they drive by be sure to honk, wave, say thank you, and cheer loudly! This will be the route they'll take as they make their way to the Owensboro National Guard Armory.

Motorcade to pass Glenmore at 10:45 AM

Frederica Street at 10:50 AM - Meet us on the WBKR front lawn if you'd like to show support!

Tamarack Street at 10:55 AM

Arrive at the Armory at 11:00 AM

If you want to be part of the motorcade escort, be at the Indiana Power Plant at 9:30 AM. Buses should arrive there from Louisville at 10 AM and will head to Owensboro at 10:30 AM.

There are many great places to greet these veterans on Thursday, as you can see. You can always come to WBKR and cheer them on with us. We'd love to have you!

At the National Guard Armory, there will be a mini-concert by the 100th Ceremony Band out of Fort Knox. An invocation will happen, and then a hamburger lunch for those on the trip and their family. A big thank you to Longhorn Steakhouse, Tom Watson, Nona‘s Market, and the Poynter Family for providing lunch.

Honor Flight Bluegrass's Mission

To locate and identify eligible veterans to visit their respective war memorials located in Washington, DC.

To provide each veteran with the opportunity to receive the accolades for service from a grateful nation to a Hero’s Welcome Home.

Honor Flight Bluegrass, is an Honor Flight Network Chapter based in Louisville, Kentucky, and is recognized as a 501(C)(3), all-volunteer, non-profit organization created to honor America’s WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans for all their sacrifices.

We fly our Veterans to Washington, DC, and provide them with a first-class Police escorted tour to each of their respective memorials to honor their service, and sacrifices and create the greatest memory of a lifetime.

We fly Veterans in the order of World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War Veterans. In addition, Veterans from these said wars with a diagnosed terminal illness will be given top priority.