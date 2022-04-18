The Honor Flight is back to transport area war veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the monuments and honor them for their sacrifices. You can be part of the hero send-off tomorrow. We have all of the details here.

Every single year I get excited about the Honor Flight for our veterans. This year, even more! My Uncle Jerry who is a Vietnam veteran will join 80 other veterans from Kentucky on the flight. Nine veterans from Owensboro will join the others in Louisville for the flight of their lives. It's going to be a very special day tomorrow and you can be part of it.

What a blessing to be a part of something so monumental for these brave men that have served our country. Veterans will board a plane in Louisville and then head to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. They'll honor those who lost their lives serving our great country. They'll remember fellow U.S. veterans and military members that sacrificed so much. We are indeed the "Land of the Free.....Because of the Brave". Brave men like these veterans, who we'll honor on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022.

2022 Bluegrass Chapter Honor Flight

Tuesday is going to be a beautiful sunny day in Owensboro. For many different reasons. The weather looks amazing and our veterans are being honored. They'll arrive at the Owensboro Sportscenter at 12:30 PM and the "Ceremony" will begin at 12:45 PM. You are welcome to come to the Sportscenter to show your support for these brave heroes. The bus will leave the Sportscenter at 1 PM to head to Louisville where they'll catch their flight to Washington D.C. A big shout out to Nona's Market for providing lunch for the veterans. I'll be on hand between 12 PM and 1 PM bringing you all of the action with WBKR.

Honor Flight Bluegrass's mission is:

To locate and identify eligible veterans to visit their respective war memorials located in Washington, DC.

To provide each veteran with the opportunity to receive the accolades for service from a grateful nation to a Hero’s Welcome Home.

Honor Flight Bluegrass, is an Honor Flight Network Chapter based in Louisville, Kentucky, and is recognized as a 501(C)(3), all-volunteer, non-profit organization created to honor America’s WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans for all their sacrifices.

We fly our Veterans to Washington, DC, and provide them with a first-class Police escorted tour to each of their respective memorials to honor their service, and sacrifices and create the greatest memory of a lifetime.

We fly Veterans in the order of World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War Veterans. In addition, Veterans from these said wars with a diagnosed terminal illness will be given top priority.

Honor Flight Escort

If you want to be part of the Honor Flight escort out of Owensboro just be sure to be at the Owensboro Sportscenter at 12:30 to line up. You'll escort the Honor Flight veterans to the visitor center at the Indiana Power Plant. I've heard that some plan to escort the veterans all the way to Louisville which gave me chills.

2019 Honor Flight Bluegrass Chapter

During the last Honor Flight in 2019, I got to meet and interview many beautiful souls at the Owensboro Sportscenter. We had a chance to talk before they boarded the bus to Louisville.

WWII Veteran Henry Breithaupt is the sweetest man and a bit of a flirt! He was so excited to visit the WWII Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery for the first time.

91-year-old WWII Veteran Jim Etheridge has never seen the Korean War Veterans Memorial so he was happy to have that chance. Jim is such a character and I enjoyed our time together.

Vietnam Veteran Paul Greer Bennett was finally healthy enough to take this trip and he just wanted to soak it all in. I've known Mr. Bennett for years and he was very deserving of this opportunity.

Vietnam Veteran Robert Sidney Hayden had been waiting to embark on this adventure for a very long time. It was a special moment when he had the chance to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Honor Flight Bluegrass Chapter Returns

Korean War and Vietnam War veterans will make their way back to Owensboro on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 around 11 AM. Line the streets of Owensboro to salute and honor these brave men.

As they drive by be sure to honk, wave, say thank you, and cheer loudly! This will be the route they'll take as they make their way to the Owensboro National Guard Armory.

Motorcade to pass Glenmore at 10:45 AM

Frederica Street at 10:50 AM - Meet us on the WBKR front lawn if you'd like to show support!

Tamarack Street at 10:55 AM

Arrive at the Armory at 11:00 AM

If you want to be part of the motorcade escort, be at the Indiana Power Plant at 9:30 AM. Buses should arrive there from Louisville at 10 AM and will head to Owensboro at 10:30 AM.

There are many great places to greet these veterans on Thursday, as you can see. You can always come to WBKR and cheer them on with us. We'd love to have you!

At the National Guard Armory, there will be a mini-concert by the 100th Ceremony Band out of Fort Knox. An invocation will happen, and then a hamburger lunch for those on the trip and their family. A big thank you to Longhorn Steakhouse, Tom Watson, Nona‘s Market, and the Poynter Family for providing lunch.