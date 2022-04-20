The Promenade on Burkhardt Road on Evansville's east side is quickly growing into what it was designed to be; a destination location for residents and those visiting out of town featuring restaurants, retail outlets, entertainment, and more. A number of restaurants and stores such as Biscuit Belly, Jersey Mike's, Drake's, Mr. B's, and Fresh Thyme Market seemingly popped up in the area overnight, giving us several new options we didn't have before. With plenty of acres left to fill, there will no doubt be many more businesses calling the area home over the next several years. According to a post from Evansville 411 News on Facebook, it looks like some of those acres are being claimed by a new tenant.

Indoor Shooting Range Proposed for Evansville's East Side

As Evansville 411 News reports, Range USA has submitted a proposal for a nearly 15,000 square foot facility in The Promenade near the intersection of Cross Pointe Place, Promenade Way, and I-69 by Costco.

Google Maps / Canva Google Maps / Canva loading...

The Ohio-based company opened its first location in Cincinnati in 2012 and has quickly expanded to 36 locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Michigan, Mississippi, Wisconsin, and Louisiana. The Evansville location would be the company's 37th.

In addition to offering an indoor gun range, the company's website says it also offers firearms training, along with 40,000 products including, "a large selection of firearms, ammo, and accessories."

When Will Range USA Open in Evansville?

A planned opening date has yet to be announced as there is one step that needs to be completed before construction can even begin. According to John Martin with the Evansville Courier-Press, the developer, Evansville Vision LLC is requesting a special use permit for the range. That request is on the agenda for the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Thursday. If approved, The Promenade's owner, SVN The Martin Group tells Martin they hope to begin construction later this summer. Depending on how smoothly construction goes, my guess is that we'd be looking at a late winter/early spring 2023 opening. But, that is pure speculation on my part.

We'll keep you posted as more details become available.

For more on Range USA, visit their official website.

[Sources: Evansville 411 News / John Martin, Evansville Courier-Press]

