The Indiana primary elections are set for Tuesday, May 3rd (2022) giving residents the opportunity to vote for the candidates within their party they would like to see face off with the opposing party's candidate in the November election. Thanks to a resolution passed by the Warrick County Election Board late last year making the county a Vote Center County, residents can "make their voices heard" at any one of the 17 voting centers in the county regardless of where they live.

What is a Vote Center County?

According to the Vote Center Plan posted on the Warrick County website, a "Vote Center" is described as the following:

...a polling location where any eligible voter in the county may vote on Election Day. The Vote Center model is intended to give voters more flexibility on Election Day as they will no longer be required to go to a specific polling location.

I've lived in Warrick County for nearly four years and I had no idea this resolution was passed back in November until a coworker told me after it was included in the daily announcements from her child's school.

Where are the Voting Centers in Warrick County?

Fortunately for me, I live within walking distance of one of the locations. It's the same one I've been going to cast my vote on Election Day since moving to Newburgh. However, I realize not everyone in the county is as fortunate. Someone in Elberfeld or Tennyson may not be able to make it to their normal voting location in time because they work in Evansville or somewhere else outside the county. But, if their drive home sends them through Newburgh or Boonville, the resolution allows them to stop at one of those locations to cast their vote.

The 18 locations are listed below.

*Click the address of each location for the Google Maps link.

Warrick County Early Voting Centers

For residents who know who they want to vote for and would like to cast their ballots early for whatever reason they have, they can do so at the following locations on the days and times listed.

First Christian Church Address: 4544 IN-261, Newburgh, IN Dates: April 5th - May 2nd Monday 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Tuesday - Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM April 23rd Saturday 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM April 30th Saturday 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM May 2nd Monday 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Noon)

Boonville Election Office Address: One County Sq., Ste. 220, Boonville, IN Dates: April 5th - May 2nd Monday 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Tuesday - Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM April 23rd Saturday 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM April 30th Saturday 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM May 2nd Monday 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Noon)

Lynnville Community Center Address: 416 W. St. Rd. 68, Lynnville, IN Dates: April 25th Monday 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM April 26th - April 29th Tuesday - Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM April 30th Saturday 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM



[Source: WarrickCounty.gov]