Did You Know There’s a 240-Mile Bike Trail Across Missouri?

If you consider yourself a bike enthusiast, there is one route through Missouri you need to know about. It's the Katy Trail which spans more than 240 miles and takes you nearly all the way across the state.

Missouri State Parks tells the story of the Katy Trail which includes 26 different trailheads. It begins in Clinton and goes all the way to St. Charles, Missouri.

A YouTuber documented his adventure on a 5-day ride on the Katy Trail last summer.

As Missouri State Parks mentions, the bike trail is made up of the former path of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad. It rides close to the Missouri River so you won't have a bad view anywhere along the way. That's one reason you'll see bikers from all over America making the trek to one end of the Katy Trail and sharing the experience.

With so many different trailheads, you can attempt as much (or as little) of the Katy Trail that you want. Want a day trip? You can do it. Got a weekend to spare? You can easily do a couple days. If you have a week's vacation, you can take it all in.

For more information about this neat Missouri bicycle adventure, check out the Missouri State Parks website.

