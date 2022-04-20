Evansville’s Willard Library Hosting Free Family Movie Night on May 7th

As the weather is warming up, there are more fun events to look forward to. One event coming up is a family-friendly movie night at Willard Library.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What

A family movie night on the lawn of Willard Library, complete with food trucks, Beaux the T-Rex, kids activities, and more. The movie they will be showing is Night at the Museum which seems like the perfect family flick for in front of the historic Willard Library.



When

May 7th the event kicks off at 5:00 with food trucks and fun activities for the kids. At 6:00 Evansville's favorite T-Rex Beaux will be there for fun photo ops with the kids. Then at 8:00 PM it is the main event when Night at the Museum will be shown on the lawn.

What to bring

If you're planning on going, there's a few things you'll want to bring. For the movie you'll want to bring a lawn chair or blanket to lay out on the lawn. You'll also want to make sure to bring some money so you can enjoy food from the food truck as well.

Here's what Willard Library says about the free family event on Facebook:

Willard Public Library is partnering up with the Evansville African American Museum and Evansville Museum to put on this family-friendly event sponsored by Old National Bank and Berry Global. Festivities begin at 5PM. Please bring a chair or blanket. Additional Parking can be found at the corner of 1st Ave and Franklin Street in the Berry Global parking lot.