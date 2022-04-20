Are you totally obsessed with Netflix shows like Bridgerton and Sweet Magnolias? There's a Kentucky Bed & Breakfast hosting a whole mess of events sure to please.

WHAT IS BRIDGERTON?

To be honest I have zero ideas but we're gonna find out together. I do know it is a pretty racy show and my co-worker Leslie is totally smitten with watching it.

According to bridgertonfandom.com;

Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut in Regency London's competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents' footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivaled.

Well, now that we've watched the trailer I think I know what I'm doing this weekend LOL!

SWEET MAGNOLIA DETAILS

This Netflix drama is set in the town of Serenity, South Carolina.

You may recognize some familiar faces if you are a child of the late 90s or early 2000s. Reba's Joanna Garcia Swisher, who you might remember more as Cheyenne from Reba and Chris Klein from all of the American Pie movies star as a popular couple in the town who fall into scandal after Chris has an affair and gets his mistress pregnant (also his office assistant).

The show brings three childhood best friends together in the best and worst ways while trying to raise families, navigate life, love, and all the in-between.

I won't spoil it for you in case you haven't had a chance to watch it. However, I will warn you if you do, you'll be hooked and waiting for the next season to come out.

SWEET MAGNOLIA CAST MEMBER WORKED AT HOLIDAY WORLD

HERE'S THE 'TEA' ON ASHFORD ACRES INN

Ashford Acres Inn in Cynthia, Kentucky is an event venue with a full bed and breakfast with facilities to host weddings, private outings, dinners, and more.

Here's how their Facebook page describes the inn;

In the historic and newly renovated Antebellum Greek Revival bed and breakfast you are invited to relax in one of the five finely decorated suites with en suite bathrooms, enjoy hors d'oeuvres and refreshments with overnight guests in the private sitting room, savor a scrumptious breakfast made by our in-house chef in the dining rooms, and revel in the beauty of nature on 64 acres of surrounding land.

ALL ABOUT THE BRIDGERTON & SWEET MAGNOLIA EVENTS

What's more appropriate than hosting a Bridgerton Tea Party?

Sweet Magnolia Fans will be able to sit back and relax and feel like you're right inside Sullivan's having Dana Sue and her fantastic staff serving up a delicious meal.

